Home / India News / Centre forms panels to design social security model for unorganised workers

Centre forms panels to design social security model for unorganised workers

The decision was taken as the two-day labour ministers' conference with all states and Union Territories (UTs) concluded in the national capital on Thursday

The government is planning to integrate the e-Shram portal database of over 300 million unorganised workers with the Gati Shakti portal to improve logistics planning and increase employment opportunities for the locals.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
The Union labour ministry on Thursday formed three committees, each comprising five states, to design a comprehensive social security coverage model with a focus on unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers.
 
The decision was taken as the two-day labour ministers' conference with all states and Union Territories (UTs) concluded in the national capital on Thursday.
 
“These committees will hold consultations and develop a sustainable model for comprehensive social security coverage for workers, to be presented in March 2025,” the ministry said in a statement.
 
Besides, the ministry is also focused on developing a dedicated social security and welfare scheme for gig and platform workers. The scheme’s funding, data collection, and management were discussed, with an emphasis on states promptly sharing data on unorganised workers.
 
“Integration of e-Shram and government portals like National Career Services (NCS) and SIDH is contributing to promoting employment generation, employability, skill development, etc.,” the statement said.
 
The welfare of contract labour and the change in the role of the inspector to inspector-cum-facilitator were also key agenda items on day two.

“The overall objective of this reform is to reduce the compliance burden and promote ease of doing business, along with ensuring decent working conditions, equal opportunities at work, and improved employee-employer relationships,” the ministry noted.
 
The two-day meetings focused on addressing labour welfare issues while also discussing measures to improve the business environment and encourage industrial growth across states and Union Territories.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

