Home / India News / Centre gets 4 weeks from SC on plea to assess Himalaya's carrying capacity

Centre gets 4 weeks from SC on plea to assess Himalaya's carrying capacity

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four more weeks to the Centre to file its response to a plea seeking assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans of the Indian Himalayan Region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four more weeks to the Centre to file its response to a plea seeking assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans of the Indian Himalayan Region spanning across 13 states and union territories.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha, which had issued notices to the government on February 17, took note of the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who sought time to file the reply.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ashok Kumar Raghav seeking assessment of carrying capacity and master plans prepared for the Indian Himalayan Region.

"Due to non-existent Carrying/Bearing Capacity studies, grave geological hazards in the form of landslides, land subsidence, land cracking and sinking issues such as that in Joshimath are being witnessed and serious ecological and environmental depredation are taking place in the hills," the petition filed through advocate advocate Akash Vashishtha said.

"Almost all hill stations, pilgrimage places and other tourism destinations spread over the Dhauladhar Circuit, Satluj Circuit, Beas Circuit and Tribal Circuit in Himachal Pradesh also remain hugely burdened and are almost on the brink of collapse with no carrying capacities assessed for any of the places in the state," the petition stated.

Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an ecosystem can sustain without degrading the ecosystem.

Also Read

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

39 NDRF teams deployed in four states to tackle heavy rains, floods

Repolling underway in 700 booths; BJP, TMC in war of words over violence

Heavy rains: Landslides claim 4 more lives, 200 stranded in worst-hit HP

Weather alert: Check out all the trains canceled due to heavy rainfall

Solid waste management in Haryana's Hisar, panel to submit report to NGT

Topics :CentreSupreme CourtHimalayas

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story