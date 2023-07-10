Home / India News / Weather alert: Check out all the trains canceled due to heavy rainfall

Weather alert: Check out all the trains canceled due to heavy rainfall

In the midst of severe flooding and water-logging because of constant rainfall, numerous Northern Railroad trains were canceled on Monday

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Trains canceled due to heavy rainfall

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, among others, railway operations came to a standstill due to heavy rainfall. According to Northern Railway, twenty trains were canceled in the region due to severe waterlogging, flood-like conditions, and landslides. Till now, over 20 individuals lost their lives because of heavy rainfall in northern India that led to landslides, flash floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on.

Due to the incessant downpour, the Northern Railways diverted 12 more trains and cancelled over 17 trains in the region. Due to water-logging, train operations were suspended at four locations.

Trains Affected in Rainfall: Overview
Because of water-logging and flood-like circumstances, the following train courses are shut: Ambala-New Morinda, Nangal Dam-Anandpur-Sahib, Keeratpur Sahib-Bharatgarh.


Train 12925, Pashchim SF express is rerouted dated 08.07.2023 through Ambala Cantt-Sirhind Jn- Sanahwal and skipping stoppage at Chandigarh and Sahibzada ASNGR.

Twenty trains that have been dropped because of rainfall are Ferozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Superfast Express, and Chandigarh Intercity Express.


Trains that are diverted because of rain are the Daulatpur Chowk Express and Amritsar Express.

An official stated on Sunday that train services on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended due to persistently heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather in several districts of Himachal Pradesh.

• Because of landslides after heavy rain, a huge part of railway line tracks were harmed on Sunday. Joginder Singh, the Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station on Sunday stated that train operations at this station have been temporarily suspended.

List of cancelled trains: Insights

After the city was hit by heavy rains, schools in New Delhi were closed. On Monday, in addition to Delhi, schools in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand's Dehradun will remain closed.

Heavy rain brought about rivers flowing at risky and undeniable levels. There were pictures of bridges falling and houses being washed away. Individuals were rescued with the assistance of helicopters. Following are the trains that are cancelled because of rainfall in northern India:

14629 – Sutlej Express
12411 – Amritsar Intercity-Express
12242 – Chandigarh SF Express
14614 – SAS Nagar Mohali Express
12058 – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express
14506 – Amritsar Express
14505 – Nangal Dam Express
09097 Valsad - Jammu Tawi Special. 


Also Read

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

'Nearly one-fifth of population to be exposed to below-normal rainfall'

Several trains rescheduled, cancelled for maintenance: Indian Railways

Indian Railways: 370 trains cancelled today; check out details here

Solid waste management in Haryana's Hisar, panel to submit report to NGT

CBIC issues SoP to check use of freebies to lure voters during elections

IIT Madras to set up international campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar

PM degree row: Delhi HC refuses to advance date of hearing of plea

Didn't get assistance from Centre for relief to IDPs: Mizoram Home minister

Topics :weather warningIndian RailwaysIndian trains

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story