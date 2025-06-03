Manipur flash floods: Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged

Over 56,000 people have been affected by flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and embankment breaches in Manipur, an official statement said on Tuesday.
It said that 10,477 houses have been damaged and 56,516 174 people affected by the floods.
One person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district on Monday, it said, adding that 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.
A fresh breach of embankment was reported at Bashikhong in Imphal East district after the Kongba river breached its embankments on Monday, officials said.
At least 57 relief camps have been opened for affected people mostly in Imphal East district, which is the worst flood-affected district in the state.
Ninety-three landslides have been reported in the last five days across the state.
Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas.
