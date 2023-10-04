Home / India News / Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder

The Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903

BS Web Team New Delhi
After the decision of the Union Cabinet, beneficiaries will now pay Rs 603

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre on Wednesday increased the subsidy to Rs 300 per cylinder from Rs 200, paid to poor women who got cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

During a briefing on Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get a subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder."
 

The Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas introduced the "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana" (PMUY) as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to rural households which were dependent on firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes.

In the first year of its launch, 22 million connections were distributed. As of October 2017, 30 million connections were distributed, 44 per cent of which were given to families belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The number crossed 58 million by December 2018.

The scheme has benefitted over 14.6 million BPL families in Uttar Pradesh, 8.8 million in West Bengal, 8.5 million in Bihar, 7.1 million in Madhya Pradesh, 6.3 million in Rajasthan, and 3.24 million in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19

Rajasthan CM approves Rs 18 crore for panoramas of great personalities

Delhi most polluted city in past year, Mizoram sustains cleanest air: Study

40% of cyber security teams in Indian organisations understaffed: Report

Crude oil falls $1 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

Waste removal work at Okhla landfill running behind target: CM Kejriwal

Topics :Anurag ThakurNarendra ModiLPG cylinder priceLPG price hikelpg cylinderLPG subsidyLPGLPG schemePradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUYBS Web ReportsCabinet CommitteesCentre

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story