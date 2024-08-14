Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

DGP Anurag Gupta added on and said that in the next two to three months, the Maoist activities in Jharkhand would be reduced and a change would be noticed

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force
The CRPF, theCISF and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by J&K police: DSP Udhampur | Representative Image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Jharkhand, Director General of Police Anurag Gupta on Tuesday said that the Jharkhand police is well prepared and has fought Naxalism tooth and nail.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said "The Jharkhand Police is well prepared this year and we have fought Naxalism tooth and nail. We have finished 95 per cent of the problem of Naxalism in Jharkhand. The remaining five per cent is confined to a few forest areas. It is because of the dense forest area that they can take advantage of the terrain and escape. We are personally chasing them and running operations to report any incidents on August 15."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added on and said that in the next two to three months, the Maoist activities in Jharkhand would be reduced and a change would be noticed. "In organized crime, the people behind the bars are communicating with the people on the ground. However, we are trying to break the chain and I am sure we will see the results.

Earlier today, in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities tightened security, including checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

Security personnel were seen carrying out security checks for the safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udhampur Prehlad Kumar appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

."The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police," DSP Kumar told ANI.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bhel gets 1,600 MW thermal power project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Jharkhand HC warns state govt about illegal immigration from Bangladesh

West Bengal floods: Mamata points finger at Jharkhand; Assam CM hits back

Alert issued in Jharkhand's Singhbhum after water level rise of two rivers

Rains wash away road diversions, uproot trees, damage houses in Jharkhand

Topics :Independence DayJharkhandnaxalismNaxalCentral Armed Police Forces CAPFPolice

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story