Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Jharkhand, Director General of Police Anurag Gupta on Tuesday said that the Jharkhand police is well prepared and has fought Naxalism tooth and nail. Speaking to ANI, Gupta said "The Jharkhand Police is well prepared this year and we have fought Naxalism tooth and nail. We have finished 95 per cent of the problem of Naxalism in Jharkhand. The remaining five per cent is confined to a few forest areas. It is because of the dense forest area that they can take advantage of the terrain and escape. We are personally chasing them and running operations to report any incidents on August 15." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added on and said that in the next two to three months, the Maoist activities in Jharkhand would be reduced and a change would be noticed. "In organized crime, the people behind the bars are communicating with the people on the ground. However, we are trying to break the chain and I am sure we will see the results.

Earlier today, in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities tightened security, including checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

Security personnel were seen carrying out security checks for the safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udhampur Prehlad Kumar appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

."The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police," DSP Kumar told ANI.