Centre in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists: MoS Home

The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of all residents, including journalists and mediapersons.

"(The) central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure in this regard, in consultation with various agencies/stakeholders," he said in reply to a written question.

Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to states and Union Territories from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into their own hands is punished promptly.

He said an advisory specifically on the safety of journalists was issued to the states and the Union Territories on October 20, 2017, requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety and security of mediapersons.

Topics :Health MinistryCentreLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

