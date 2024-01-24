Home / India News / Centre plans to eliminate 9,000 accident prone spots on NHs by May 2025

Some highways in the country have old engineering defects, but the new roads and highways are incorporating road safety features, Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:01 PM IST
After road accident fatalities reached an all-time high in 2022, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working to rectify all accident-prone blackspots in the country by May 2025, Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said on Wednesday.

“At present, a total of 9,000 black spots have been identified. The concerned authorities have been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report of the remaining black spots within the next three months (May 2024), and a target of rectifying all engineering defects by May 2025 has been set,” Jain said at an event organised by the International Road Federation’s India Chapter.

Some highways in the country have old engineering defects, but the new roads and highways are incorporating road safety features, Jain said.

The Centre has so far undertaken rectification of 5,800 accident-prone spots, of which 1,800 blackspots remain to be rectified.

As part of its ‘Zero fatality’ campaign, the Centre looks to complete the safety audit of all national highways soon, after which all highways will be fully maintained by highway authorities.

“The linked authorities will be held responsible for potholes and poor maintenance of roads soon and making them accountable,” Jain said.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

