Modi, Macron to discuss defence, nuclear & student mobility in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss defence ties, nuclear cooperation, and the increasing movement of Indian students to France for higher studies on Thursday.

The in-depth bilateral discussions, set to be held on Thursday evening in Jaipur, will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership announced through the 'Horizon 2047 roadmap' in July during Modi's visit to Paris, the French Embassy said on Wednesday.

Visiting India as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade, Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, and Minister for Culture Rachida Dati. A business delegation of French majors, small and medium enterprises, and mid-caps will also be part of the delegation. Eminent French personalities, including European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, are also expected, the Embassy stated.

Signed to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, the Roadmap outlines a closer bilateral partnership for the next 25 years. The Embassy said both leaders would review the partnership and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the roadmap.

The three pillars broadly focus on defence, climate change and development issues, and people-to-people ties. France is particularly keen to discuss greater mobility for Indian students and aims to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030. France is also offering a five-year Schengen visa to Indian students with a master's degree or above who have spent at least one semester studying in France. The country processed close to 4,000 Indian student visas in the first semester of 2023.

Defence Industrial Roadmap

Officials recently told Business that the visit could see a formal Defence Industrial Roadmap being adopted by both nations. Under negotiation for the last year, the policy could catapult Indian defence producers into global leagues by allowing them access to European technology and exposure to France's list of clients in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

A long-term buyer of defence equipment from Russia, New Delhi has turned towards other players such as France and Israel to modernise its arsenal in recent years. India first ordered a batch of 36 Rafale multi-role fighter jets from France in 2016, all of which have been delivered between July 2020 and April 2022.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the jets have garnered support from the Air Force despite the controversy over their selection and purchase. In July, the government gave initial approval for an order of 26 additional Rafale jets for the Indian Navy and six Scorpène submarines.

Nuclear Cooperation

The talks are also set to touch upon the increasingly strong civil nuclear partnerships of both nations. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Electricite de France SA (EDF) and India’s Department of Atomic Energy are likely to complete a preliminary agreement to collaborate on the so-far largely unproven technology. EDF’s Chief Executive Officer Luc Remont is part of the delegation travelling with Macron, it added.

In July, both countries agreed to speed up talks on the Jaitapur nuclear plant project. With an installed capacity of 9.6 GigaWatt electrical (GWe), the proposed plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district would be the most powerful nuclear power plant globally. It would meet the annual consumption needs of 70 million households and restrict an estimated 80 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.