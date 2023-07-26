Home / India News / TBM successfully launched at 1,000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K's Kishtwar

TBM successfully launched at 1,000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K's Kishtwar

The deployment will accelerate the construction of the project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab river, at Drangdhuran village in Kishtwar

Press Trust of India Jammu
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tunnel boring machines (TBM) have been deployed for the construction of head race tunnel-1 of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The deployment will accelerate the construction of the project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab river, at Drangdhuran village in Kishtwar.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) is developing the Pakal Dul HE Project.

It is likely to become a fully-operational power plant by next year.

The launch of the TBM was executed with precision and excellence for the construction of head race tunnel-1 which is a critical component of this venture, an official spokesman said.

He said the twin head race tunnels, measuring 9.6 km in length and 8.33 m in excavated diameter, will significantly contribute to the generation of 1000 MW of hydroelectric power.

Two state-of-the-art double shield TBMs, aptly named Marsu and Aksini, are engaged in the construction, adding that the TBMs have been specially designed to tackle the site's unique geological conditions and facilitate simultaneous boring and segment lining.

Also Read

Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, rivers breach danger mark

Light intensity earthquake hits J-K's Ramban district, says NCS data

Work on Zojila tunnel in full swing, project to be completed by Dec 2026

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down in Kishtwar

Bill introduced in LS to allow use of birth certificate as single document

Over 19,000 complaints, appeals pending with CIC: Centre in Lok Sabha

India's digital public infra centred around public interest: Meta's Clegg

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

Tomato price shock hits Indian restaurants, cheaper puree sales boom

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirhydro power

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story