TBM successfully launched at 1,000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K's Kishtwar

Tunnel boring machines (TBM) have been deployed for the construction of head race tunnel-1 of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The deployment will accelerate the construction of the project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab river, at Drangdhuran village in Kishtwar.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) is developing the Pakal Dul HE Project.

It is likely to become a fully-operational power plant by next year.

The launch of the TBM was executed with precision and excellence for the construction of head race tunnel-1 which is a critical component of this venture, an official spokesman said.

He said the twin head race tunnels, measuring 9.6 km in length and 8.33 m in excavated diameter, will significantly contribute to the generation of 1000 MW of hydroelectric power.

Two state-of-the-art double shield TBMs, aptly named Marsu and Aksini, are engaged in the construction, adding that the TBMs have been specially designed to tackle the site's unique geological conditions and facilitate simultaneous boring and segment lining.