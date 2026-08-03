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Home / India News / Centre must ensure every road has encroachment-free space for walking: SC

Centre must ensure every road has encroachment-free space for walking: SC

On June 19, in a significant verdict, the top court had held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right

SC, Supreme Court
The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 11:44 AM IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to ensure that wherever there is a road, there is a properly demarcated, encroachment-free space for pedestrians.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nararaj, appearing for the Centre, to instruct the authorities concerned to make sure that the space meant for walking is not encroached upon and is properly separated from motor vehicle lanes.

"Without any big investment and construction, just ensure that proper demarcation is done of walkers' space. Wherever there is a road, there should be a walkers' space. Do it with a rope or anything and ensure it is not encroached," the bench told Nataraj.

The bench gave him two weeks to instruct the authorities while emphasising that pedestrians should have confidence that the space is meant for them and they can walk freely without any threat of moving vehicles.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On June 19, in a significant verdict, the top court had held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right.

It had held that this right shall have priority over motorised vehicles on demarcated paths and it forms part of the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (d) and other fundamental rights including Article 21 (right to life and liberty).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtCentrecentral government

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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