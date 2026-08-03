Parliament to take up four bills today as Monsoon Session enters third week

The Union government has listed four bills, including the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, for consideration in Parliament on Monday, as the Monsoon Session enters its third week.

The agenda also includes a statement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Demands for Excess Grants for 2022-23.

The other two bills listed for the day are the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace an ordinance, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The Monsoon Session has only nine working days left. The proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted by the Opposition over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft controversy and the alleged police brutality against students during protests over the Neet-UG paper leak.

Key legislations in focus The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 20, and it seeks to raise the number of judges in the top court from 33 to 37. The Bill amends the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The Bill seeks to replace the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which was issued in May. The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, also on today’s agenda, seeks to replace the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, with a new legal framework aimed at expanding the Kolkata-based institute's role in statistics and data science.

The Bill proposes to incorporate the ISI as a body corporate, establish an 11-member Board of Governors as its principal policy-making body with a majority of non-government members, and designate the President of India as the Visitor of the institute. It also seeks to strengthen the institute's governance while promoting academic excellence and research in emerging statistical disciplines. What is Bankers' Books Evidence Bill? The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 seeks to replace the 125-year-old Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 1891, with a technology-neutral, future-ready legal framework for banking records. The Bill expands the definition of "bankers' books" to include all records maintained by banks, whether in physical, digital, electronic, cloud-based or any other form. It also empowers the Centre to extend the law's applicability to all entities operating in the financial sector.