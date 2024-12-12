Centre not fulfilling promises made to farmers, says leader Sarwan Singh

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. He added that the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border have not received any proposal from the Centre for negotiations on their demand.

"It has been 305 days since Delhi Andolan 2.0 started and seven days since the 'Amar Anshan'. The ministers are making irresponsible statements," Pandher told ANI.

"We have not received any proposal regarding the government's intention to negotiate. The government is not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. I appeal to everyone to join the protest," he added.

He informed that a group of 101 farmers, will march towards Delhi on December 14.

The farmers are asking for a charter of 12 demands including MSP for crops to be met by the state and Union governments. Farmer leader Swaran Singh Pandher had said that the farmers are unhappy with both the BJP and the INDIA bloc leaders.

"Be it the INDIA alliance or the ruling BJP government, the farmers are not happy with either of them. The farmers have different issues and the youth have their separate issues," he had said.

"To relieve the anger, they (government) are giving false promises of MSP (Minimum Support Price), that they will give. But our task is not just about giving MSP alone, but that after announcing MSP you don't buy the crops from mandis. Our demand is getting the crops to be bought, " the farmer leader told ANI.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed the Congress and the opposition parties on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Responding to the Congress's claim of support to farmers and its promise to give MSP to farmers, Saini said that the Congress governments in Himachal and Telangana had failed to buy crops at MSP.

"In the last 10 years, we have bought crops on MSP. The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana cannot say that they will buy crops on 100 per cent MSP. People have understood their reality. In a month, AAP will also start talking about the EVMs. People have rejected them," Saini said.

Opposition leaders have slammed the government's handling of the situation, highlighting issues faced by farmers, such as fertilizer shortages and the MSP.