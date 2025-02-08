Centre reviews PM-AJAY scheme, focuses on inclusive growth for SCs

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the central advisory committee for PM-AJAY scheme, reviewing its progress and discussing strategies for the socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities across India.

The Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PMJAY) is aimed at reducing poverty among the SC communities through various initiatives like the generation of additional employment and improving socio-economic indicators in SC dominated villages.

The meeting saw the participation of state cabinet ministers, senior officers from states and Union Territories, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and representatives from key Union Ministries, including Finance, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Women and Child Development, along with NITI Aayog members, according to an official statement.

Kumar emphasised the scheme's focus on the holistic development of SC-populated villages and individual beneficiaries.

"PM-AJAY plays a crucial role in addressing socio-economic disparities. Through focused interventions and collaborative efforts, we are working towards empowering SC individuals and promoting inclusive growth," he said.

The committee extensively discussed the scheme's three core components -- Adarsh Gram, Grant-in-Aid and Hostel provisions -- highlighting the role of state and district-level authorities in ensuring effective implementation, the statement said.

The members noted the significant progress made under the scheme and stressed the need for strengthening collaboration among stakeholders, increasing community participation, and improving project monitoring mechanisms, it said.