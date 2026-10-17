Centre revises Ladakh hill council rules, allows 7-24 elected members

The Centre has amended the legal terminology, administrative structure and electoral provisions governing the Autonomous Hill Development Councils in Ladakh to align them with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which led to the creation of the Union territory of Ladakh.

Under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, the number of elected seats in each Council will be determined by the Ladakh administration, with a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats.

The administration can nominate up to four members from among women and "unrepresented communities", subject to the one-sixth limit of the population, the regulation states.