Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday accused the Centre of "running away" from issues raised by the Opposition, and alleged that it would continue to "mock" Parliament for the remaining Monsoon session.

The remarks came in a post on X, as Parliament is set to resume on Monday, after a short break on account of Independence Day and other festivals.

"Skittish Modi coalition keeps running away every Session from discussing issues of urgent national importance raised by Opposition," the TMC leader said.

"Prediction: for last four days of this Session, government will continue to mock Parliament," he said.