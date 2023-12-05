Home / India News / Centre should extend all help to states affected by cyclone: Congress chief

Centre should extend all help to states affected by cyclone: Congress chief

In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide all possible help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung.

In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.

"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis," the Congress chief said.

Asserting that the safety of the people is paramount, he also requested the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the cyclone.

"Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he said on X.

"As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of TN, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their govt's relief and rescue efforts," he added.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, leaving five people dead.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon.

Also Read

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident: Congress prez

Cong prez Kharge forms new CWC, includes some G23 members in his new team

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm by Dec 3

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu

India needs to continue momentum at COP28, seek more commitments: UNDP

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu

'Distressed' says Rahul on Cyclone Michaung, urges Cong workers to help

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

ED raids in Haryana, Raj in money laundering case against Bishnoi gang

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CycloneCongressNatural Disastersmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story