Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of Delhi continued to be in the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is despite some respite from the pollution in the national capital owing to recent rainfalls.

As per official data recorded at 07:00 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 340, in Ashok Vihar at 315, in ITO Delhi at 307, and in Jahangirpuri at 332 on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi's AQI was recorded in the "very poor" category in the national capital. As of 4 pm on December 4, Delhi's AQI was 310.

Is Delhi pollution decreasing?

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of "severe" to "very poor" over the last few weeks.

The pollution in Delhi improved slightly following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The AQI improved to the "poor" category for a while but has been in the "very poor" category ever since.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap-3) has been lifted in the national capital, but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and Grap-2 are strictly implemented.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered "good", from 100 to 200 "moderate", 200 to 300 "poor", 300 to 400 "very poor" and from 400 to 500 or above "severe".

Delhi pollution forecast: What next?

The Indian Meteorological Department's Delhi pollution forecast suggested that the AQI is expected to stay in the "very poor" category from Tuesday to Thursday and likely remain in this range for the subsequent six days.

Delhi recorded a high of 24.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, one notch below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 58 per cent and 98 per cent on Monday.

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky on Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With agency inputs)