Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying: Minister

Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying: Minister

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media

flight
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said the Centre is mulling to take steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to mediapersons here after formally inaugurating two flights Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

"We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days," he said.

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform 'X' is being sought.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India banned drone imports to encourage local startups: Ram Mohan Naidu

Premium

Govt may introduce new law to crack down on hoax callers disrupting flights

India and France strengthen aerospace ties, signs MoU for bilateral coop

Shankh Air gets approval to soar, set to be Uttar Pradesh's first airline

Efforts on to make India global aviation hub, build aircraft: KR Naidu

Topics :Aviation ministryAviation sector

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story