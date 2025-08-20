Centre to send bills on removal of PM, CMs with serious charges to panel

The government is set to refer its three big-ticket anti-corruption draft laws that also have provisions for the removal of a prime minister and chief ministers arrested on serious criminal charges, to the joint committee of both Houses of Parliament.
Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the three draft laws -- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill; and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
He will also move a motion to refer the three bills to a joint committee of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with a provision for submission of its report on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament.
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is also scheduled to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The bill seeks to prohibit online money gaming or its advertisements, and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them. It also seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games.
The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to resume the discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
