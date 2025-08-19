Home / India News / Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

B Sudershan Reddy to contest as INDIA alliance VP candidate, facing NDA's CP Radhakrishnan; elections are set for September 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

B Sudershan Reddy
B Sudershan Reddy (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
The opposition INDIA alliance on Tuesday announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President of India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement during a meeting with allied parties.
 
Reddy will face the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential election scheduled for September 9.
 

Vice President post vacant after Dhankhar’s resignation

 
The election follows the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, who cited health reasons behind his move.
 

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

 
Born on July 8, 1946, B Sudershan Reddy earned his BA and LLB before enrolling as an advocate in Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. He practised Writ and Civil matters at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 
He served as Government Pleader at the High Court from 1988 to 1990 and was Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government in 1990. He also worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.
 
Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005 and was later elevated to the Supreme Court on January 12, 2007. He retired on July 8, 2011.   

  NDA fields CP Radhakrishnan

 
The ruling NDA announced CP Radhakrishnan as its vice presidential candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his work at the grassroots level, saying: “In his long years in public life, CP Radhakrishnan has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. He has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu.”
 
“CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” Modi added.

Vice Presidential election process

 
The Vice President of India is elected indirectly by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
 
Unlike the Presidential election, members of state legislatures do not participate. Voting is conducted using proportional representation through the single transferable vote system, where members rank candidates by preference. A candidate must secure a majority of valid votes to be declared elected.
 
The Vice President is the second-highest constitutional authority in India and also serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

