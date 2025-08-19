Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005 and was later elevated to the Supreme Court on January 12, 2007. He retired on July 8, 2011.

He served as Government Pleader at the High Court from 1988 to 1990 and was Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government in 1990. He also worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.

“CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” Modi added.

Vice Presidential election process

The Vice President of India is elected indirectly by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Unlike the Presidential election, members of state legislatures do not participate. Voting is conducted using proportional representation through the single transferable vote system, where members rank candidates by preference. A candidate must secure a majority of valid votes to be declared elected.