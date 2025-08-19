Home / India News / Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Isro plans to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a new military communication satellite for the Indian Navy, replacing GSAT-7 (Rukmini), along with other missions

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman
He said right now, India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number is going to be increased to three times in another three to four years (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Isro Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said the space agency has been working on a rocket as high as a 40-storey building to place 75,000 kg satellite in low earth orbit.

Delivering the convocation address of Osmania University here, Narayanan said this year, the space agency has lined up with projects such as NAVIC (Navigation with India Constellation system) satellite and the N1 rocket, besides placing a 6,500 kg communication satellite of the USA into orbit using Indian rockets.

"You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height," he said.

Isro has planned to launch Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a Indian military communication satellite, specifically designed for the Indian Navy to replace the existing GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite, this year among others, he further said.

He said right now, India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number is going to be increased to three times in another three to four years.

At the convocation, Narayanan was presented with the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science, recognising his pivotal contributions to India's space programme, by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

