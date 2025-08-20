Delhi rolls out 'Delhi Mitra' mobile app for unified grievance redressal

Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Delhi Mitra" app, enabling people across the city to register their grievances with various departments and agencies.

The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

After the meeting, Gupta posted on X that for a more effective redressal of public grievances, a single-window system will now be implemented, bringing the Delhi government, Delhi Police, DDA, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Cantt on a single platform.

"Delhi Mitra is not only a platform for complaints but also a digital bridge of trust between the public and the government," the chief minister stated.