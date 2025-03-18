Home / India News / Centre with farmers without any discrimination, says Shivraj Chouhan

Centre with farmers without any discrimination, says Shivraj Chouhan

Chouhan said the Centre had stepped in to purchase red chilli for more than Rs 11,000 per quintal when its prices had declined

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre will not discriminate against farmers from any state.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the Centre will not discriminate against farmers from any state, be it from Kerala or Karnataka, if a natural disaster strikes.

Replying to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of farmers.

"A farmer is a farmer, be it from Kerala, Karnataka or any other part of the country. We all are children of Mother India and there is no scope for any discrimination against anyone," Chouhan said in response to a question from Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Vadra had sought an update on the implementation of the Vidarbha package, under which Kerala's Wayanad, Palakkad and Kasargod districts were also included, for farmers.

Chouhan said the Centre had stepped in to purchase red chilli for more than Rs 11,000 per quintal when its prices had declined in the wholesale markets.

The Centre had approved a special package for areca nut farmers in Karnataka who had to face losses after the plantations were destroyed due to the outbreak of a disease.

"Wherever farmers will face difficulties on account of natural disaster... be it in any corner... the government of India will stand with them without any discrimination," Chouhan said.

Earlier, DMK members walked out of the Lok Sabha after trying to raise the issue of delimitation of constituencies.

