Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: All you need to know about Maa Siddhidatri

On the ninth and final day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the primordial form of goddess Parvati. The ninth day is also marked by Rama Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees engage in spiritual activities on this day, seek divine blessings, and worship Goddess Siddhidatri and Lord Rama. Let us look at the significance of this day for devotees, the ceremonies observed, and the auspicious timing.

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped as the Goddess of Supernatural Powers. In portraits, she is seen sitting on a lotus or riding a lion. She is believed to present her devotees with blessings, fulfilment of desires, and spiritual upliftment. The word "Siddhi" refers to supernatural powers, and "Datri" means provider. Maa Siddhidatri is particularly worshipped by those seeking spirituality and enlightenment.

Maa Siddhidatri gives guidance and energy to Ketu, which she is believed to control. Peacock green is believed to be her favourite colour.

What are the eight Siddhis of Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri has eight forms of Siddhis – Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitva and Vashitva.

It is believed that the goddess offered these siddhis to Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to help them carry out their duties. She additionally allowed them nine treasures and ten types of supernatural powers.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Shubh Muhurat

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, holds huge importance for devotees. The auspicious timings for worship change depending on the area and planetary positions. On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Madhyanha Muhurat is 11:03 am to 1:38 pm, lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes.