A high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the day to review the progress of the Delhi's Food Hubs project

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chandini Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be transformed into Delhi's food hubs

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Delhi's Chandini Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be transformed into food hubs on the lines of Singapore's culinary destinations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A high-level meeting was convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the day to review the progress of the Delhi's Food Hubs project.

The meeting, attended by senior officials, focused on strategic planning and implementation timelines.

The transformation of Delhi's food outlets into Singapore-inspired culinary destinations is expected to create a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, excellence and unparalleled dining experiences, the statement said.

By placing a special emphasis on food safety and hygiene, the government aims to instil consumer confidence and elevate Delhi's reputation as a culinary hotspot, it added.

During the meeting, Kejriwal emphasised that the redevelopment of Delhi's food hubs will give them a fresh identity. He also highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Delhi's food hubs as they showcase culinary traditions passed down.

The aim is to enhance their popularity so that both local and international tourists can relish the flavours when they visit Delhi, he said.

The chief minister also stated that the redevelopment of food hubs has the potential to create thousands of new job opportunities.

The 'Delhi Food Hub Redevelopment' initiative was announced under the city government's Rozgaar Budget 2022-23. The government's focus in the initial phases is on revitalising two well-known food hubs.

The objective is to enhance the dining experience for customers and improve fundamental infrastructure such as roads, sewage systems, lighting, and parking. The redevelopment will also ensure compliance with food safety and cleanliness guidelines, setting benchmarks for these hubs. The goal is to develop a distinct brand for these historically and culturally significant food centres in Delhi, the statement said.

A six-week design competition will be organised for these hubs. This competition will not only source the best ideas from India but also invite contributions from other countries, it added.

The development of these food hubs will be based on their unique selling proposition (USP) in terms of food offerings. The appointment of architects will be made in the near future, marking the beginning of the revitalisation process. The project is divided into market selection, design competition, and project implementation.

In the first phase, a comprehensive analysis was conducted to select two food hubs for redevelopment from all the food hubs across Delhi, the statement said.

Majnu Ka Tila is often referred to as Delhi's 'little Tibet' which offers a wide array of pan-Asian cuisines. Chandni Chowk is renowned for cuisines that represent the culinary heritage of the Mughal emperors.

Topics :Chandi ChowkDelhi

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

