Home / India News / Chandni Chowk traders plan to hire guides for foreign visitors during G20

Chandni Chowk traders plan to hire guides for foreign visitors during G20

Traders in Chandni Chowk are planning to hire English translators, French-speaking guides, and college students as volunteers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo Credit: Puneet Wadhwa

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Traders in Chandni Chowk are planning to hire English translators, French-speaking guides, and college students as volunteers as part of their plan to cater to the needs of foreign visitors who are expected in high numbers at the iconic market during the G20 Summit here next month.

According to shop owners, these measures will help facilitate communication with foreign visitors.

"We are planning to hire English translators, guides, including those who speak French, to avoid any communication problems. Our aim is to make Chandni Chowk, which is famous all over the country, famous in other countries also," Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Traders and Industry (CTI) told PTI video.

Their entire cost will be borne by shop owners, and the translators will be hired for four days from September 8-11, he added.

Around 1,000 volunteers will be engaged, which includes professionals, and students from schools and colleges.

Shop owners expressed their enthusiasm regarding the summit and said such a programme had never happened before.

"We are proud that the event will draw so many foreign visitors here, and we welcome all of them to the Walled City," said a local trader.

Meanwhile, several sweet shop owners said they have a special Jalebi Rabri prepared exclusively for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, inviting the two leaders to visit their shops.

A large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the G20 Leaders' Summit, which is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Also Read

Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus service

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Assam flood worsens as over 300,000 people affected in 21 districts

PM SVANidhi scheme to help bring India in top 3 world economies: Mos Karad

President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan

India, New Zealand commit to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture

India aspires to become global leader in innovative drugs: Report

Topics :G20 summitDelhi-NCR

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story