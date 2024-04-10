Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 mission receives prestigious US Space Exploration award

Chandrayaan-3 mission receives prestigious US Space Exploration award

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission team was honoured with the prestigious 2024 John L. 'Jack' Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration

Mission operations team monitors the execution of commands in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission team was recently awarded the prestigious 2024 John L. 'Jack' Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration, acknowledging their efforts to elevate the standards of space exploration.

With the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission in August last year, India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. The giant stride in lunar exploration of the south pole, was crafted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which ‘broadens humanity's horizons in space exploration, opening up new realms for comprehension and collaboration,’ as stated in a press release by the Space Foundation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The award was accepted by India's Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath, on behalf of the Isro at the inaugural event of the annual Space Symposium in Colorado.

Comprising both the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully touched down on the southern pole of the Moon at 6:04 pm on August 23. With this achievement, India joined the ranks of the US, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to demonstrate the capability of soft landing on the lunar surface.

What is the John L ‘Jack’ Jr. Swigert award?


John L ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration is an honour bestowed by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in recognition of outstanding contributions to space exploration. It is named after John L. ‘Jack’ Swigert Jr., an American astronaut who flew on the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. Swigert played a critical role in the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew after an oxygen tank explosion aborted their planned lunar landing.

The award was established to acknowledge individuals or teams who have made significant achievements or advancements in space exploration, including technological innovations, scientific discoveries, operational excellence, or leadership in advancing space missions. Recipients of the Swigert Award are typically recognised for their exceptional dedication and contributions to Nasa's mission of exploring and understanding space.

Also Read

Nasa wants astronauts for its Moon, Mars missions: Check how to apply

Know about 'Odysseus', Intuitive Machines' private lander on Moon: 5 points

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

First image of US spacecraft Odysseus' landing spot on Moon viral: See pic

NIA calls back officer to Delhi after Trinamool alleges meeting with BJP

Liquor policy case: Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyers rejected

India second only to China in hepatitis B and C cases, says WHO report

AAP supporters worldwide condemn Kejriwal's arrest; observe day of fast

IMD weather forecast: As heatwave continues, Delhi-NCR may see rain soon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROChandrayaan-3BS Web ReportsIsro projectsNASA

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story