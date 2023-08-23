Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3: Tech institutes, schools in J'khand to live stream landing

Chandrayaan-3: Tech institutes, schools in J'khand to live stream landing

Isro's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday evening

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand's top technical institutions and several schools are all geared up to organise live streaming of the soft landing of Isro's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, seeking to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT) and others have made arrangements for the live streaming, officials said.

Isro's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday evening.

IIT-ISM deputy director Dheeraj Kumar told PTI, We will conduct live streaming of the soft landing at Penman Auditorium. Students and faculty have been invited to be part of the historical event. It will definitely motivate the students for future space explorations.

Kumar said the institute has an astronomy club and mine surveying section, which observe astronomical events from time to time.

We also have an astronomical telescope, which is unique and available in limited institutions. With the help of this, we observe cosmic events to motivate students and enrich their knowledge, he said.

BIT Mesra media cell in-charge Kriti Avishek told PTI that the live streaming will provide a platform for the young scientists to witness the achievements of India.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in Isro's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

Centre asks univs to organise assemblies to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3: Third Lunar mission in 15 years, Moon truly beckons Isro

Two key features of Chandrayaan: A Tamil connect and a scientific payload

Topics :Chandrayaan-2Chandrayaan-3Isro projectsmoon missionWater on moon

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story