Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

With Chandrayaan-3, India will on Wednesday attempt to become the first country in the world to land on the far side of the Moon. The 41-day lunar mission, which was launched on July 14, will culminate when the Vikram lander sets its feet on the Moon and rolls out the Pragyan rover.

This is the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) third lunar mission in the last fifteen years.

Wishes have been pouring in from across the world ahead of the attempted moon landing on Wednesday.

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. Meanwhile, the members of the Indian diaspora performed a havan at a temple in Virginia, US for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

While anticipation around the ISRO's attempted moon landing is building up across the world, prayers and prayers are being held across the country ahead of the historic moment.

A Ganga Aarti has performed at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the crowning moment of India's third lunar mission. A group of people in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed 'havan' and offered prayers for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

A group of children from Vadodara also offered prayers for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In Lucknow, people offered namaz at the Islamic Center of India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to create history

All eyes will be on the Vikram lander which will attempt to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. The lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Currently, it is revolving around the Moon at an altitude of 70 km. According to Isro, the spacecraft will fire its engines to bring Vikram out of orbit and begin a descent to the surface.

The engines will further brake its fall, with a soft landing hoped for around 20 minutes later.

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: PM Modi to witness the event virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the 15th Brics Summit, will virtually witness the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface as part of the country's third lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3: What time will Vikram land on the Moon?

Chandrayaan-3's attempted soft-landing has been scheduled for 6:04 pm (IST). The descent on the Moon's surface will begin nearly 17 minutes before it and if successful, India will become the first country to set its feet on the South Pole of the Moon at 6:04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3 live: How and where to watch the landing

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 pm (IST) on Wednesday. Live actions of the landing will be available on Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

The landing can also be watched on Isro's YouTube channel. Also, it can be witnessed on Isro's official website at https://www.isro.gov.in/LIVE_telecast_of_Soft_landing.html.

(With agency inputs)