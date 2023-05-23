Home / India News / 'Changes to be made in surety bond offering for making it more lucrative'

'Changes to be made in surety bond offering for making it more lucrative'

The Surety Bond Insurance is a risk transfer tool for the principal and shields the principal from the losses that may arise in case the contractor fails to perform their contractual obligation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
'Changes to be made in surety bond offering for making it more lucrative'

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that changes will be made to the surety bond offering to make it more lucrative as no contractor is buying it because of the strict conditions imposed by insurance regulator Irdai.

Last year in December, Gadkari launched the country's first-ever surety bond insurance product, with an aim to reduce the dependence on infra developers of bank guarantees.

"Don't impose such conditions that nobody is able to take benefit of the scheme...It took 3 years to come out with surety bonds and when it has been finally launched, no contractor is buying it," Gadkari said at an event organised by CareEdge Ratings.

The product, from the stable of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, has been developed in response to a demand identified by the industry and the government.

"Changes will be made to surety bond offering to make it more lucrative," he added.

The Surety Bond Insurance is a risk transfer tool for the principal and shields the principal from the losses that may arise in case the contractor fails to perform their contractual obligation.

The product gives the principal a contract of guarantee that contractual terms and other business deals will be concluded in accordance with the mutually agreed terms.

In case the contractor doesn't fulfil the contractual terms, the principal can raise a claim on the surety bond and recover the losses they have incurred.

Unlike a bank guarantee, the Surety Bond Insurance does not require large collateral from the contractor thus freeing up significant funds for the contractor, which they can utilise for the growth of the business.

Last week, IRDAI relaxed norms for 'surety bonds', a type of insurance policy protecting parties involved in a transaction or contract from potential financial losses due to a breach of contract or other types of non-performance.

The changes are aimed at expanding the surety insurance market by increasing the availability of such products.

Gadkari said to support infrastructure-led growth, mere budgetary provisions will not be insufficient.

He noted that the credit rating assessment should incorporate performance evaluation of the contractors, giving a lot of emphasis on quality parameters, transparency, technical innovation in works execution.

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Gadkari wants surety bond insurance, not bank guarantee for infra projects

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

India, Australia working on comprehensive trade pact, says PM Modi

India witnessing high growth in aerospace: FM to Boeing seeking investment

Wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate, demands WFI's chief arrest

Fortified rice distributed via ration shops in 439 districts, other schemes

Topics :IRDAINitin GadkariInsurance

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story