Rain, storms expected in Delhi as IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning

IMD forecasts cloudy skies, rain, lightning and gusty winds till July 2 even as the monsoon is yet to be declared in Delhi despite scattered showers across NCR

Delhi is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies from June 29 to July 4, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for June 29 and 30. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. These are expected to be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms.
 
According to IMD, a yellow alert suggests the possibility of moderate rainfall. While not severe, it might cause localised flooding in low-lying areas or disrupt outdoor activities.
 
The showers are likely to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 33–35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast 

Delhi is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies from June 29 to July 4, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for June 29 and 30. Thunderstorms, lightning and light to very light rainfall have been forecast through July 2. Evening or night-time storms may bring gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, with occasional peaks of 50 kmph. Rainfall intensity is likely to vary, but no heatwave conditions are expected during the week. 
 

Showers in parts of Delhi, but monsoon onset yet to be declared 

Several parts of the national capital, particularly southwest and south Delhi, along with adjoining areas of western Uttar Pradesh and NCR cities such as Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, received rainfall on Saturday. However, the IMD stopped short of declaring the onset of the southwest monsoon. It stated that conditions were now favourable for its advancement.
 
Weather experts noted that a significant portion of Delhi had yet to receive rainfall. Several areas, including the city's main observatory at Safdarjung, remained dry. Showers were reported in localities such as Mayur Vihar, Palam, Ayanagar and Zafarpur, even as overcast skies lingered across the city. 
 

Delhi pollution: Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’ 

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) entering the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 85 at 7 am on June 29, down slightly from 86 at the same time a day earlier.
 
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining ‘satisfactory’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 97 at 4 pm on June 28. In Gurugram, the AQI was 70. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 96 and 103, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 99. 
 
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

