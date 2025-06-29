Rain, storms expected in Delhi as IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning

The showers are likely to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 33–35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies from June 29 to July 4, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for June 29 and 30. Thunderstorms, lightning and light to very light rainfall have been forecast through July 2. Evening or night-time storms may bring gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, with occasional peaks of 50 kmph. Rainfall intensity is likely to vary, but no heatwave conditions are expected during the week.

Showers in parts of Delhi, but monsoon onset yet to be declared

Several parts of the national capital, particularly southwest and south Delhi, along with adjoining areas of western Uttar Pradesh and NCR cities such as Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, received rainfall on Saturday. However, the IMD stopped short of declaring the onset of the southwest monsoon. It stated that conditions were now favourable for its advancement.