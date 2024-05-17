Char Dham Yatra: U'khand govt extends ban on VIP darshan till May 31

In view of the continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the ban on "VIP Darshan" till May 31 this year.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries of the states, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, "I would like to inform that this year, there is a continuous surge in the number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Char Dham in Uttarakhand. For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till May 31, 2024.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said that in order to streamline the process of Darshan at the Dhams, state government has started a process of registration for Chardham Yatra.

"Registration is mandatory and devotees must register for the Chardham Yatra 2024 on https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. Darshan at the Dhams shall be allowed only to the devotees on the date for which they have registered," the letter read.

The elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions should get themselves medically examined before commencing their Yatra and follow the guidelines issued by Deptt of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of the Uttarrakhand which are available on https://health.uk.gov.in/pages/display/140-char-dham-yatra-health-advisory Govt. of Uttarakhand is committed to provide a hassle-free Yatra experience to the devotees and seek your support in disseminating the above information to the public at large in your state/UT, the letter read.

Over 26 lakh devotees from all across the country and abroad have registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available)

The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.