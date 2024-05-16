Home / India News / Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on June 1, says private forecaster Skymet

Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on June 1, says private forecaster Skymet

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with the rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan

Monsoon, Rainfall, Rain
Photo: Shutterstock
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast on May 31, which is a day earlier than its usual onset date of June 1. The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four days.  On Thursday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said the monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on June 1. 

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the start of its four-month journey across the mainland, which culminates with the rains withdrawing from the far west corner of Rajasthan. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The onset date, however, is not any indication of how the rains will progress during its journey through India.  In the past, after entering the country on time, the monsoon has gone for extended breaks that lead to deficit rains. This year, both IMD and Skymet have predicted a bumper monsoon season with India’s cumulative rainfall expected to be ‘above normal’. 

A good bountiful rain should help boost farm production and fill up the reservoirs, thereby aiding healthy growth for the Indian economy.

The rains also determine the economic well-being of the largely agrarian sector. 


Also Read

Rains hamper normal life in 4 TN districts; relief likely from December 19

Windy surprise: Sudden, huge sandstorm hits Delhi; 'stay indoors,' says IMD

Dubai rainfall explained: Cloud seeding to drainage management system

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

IMD issues snowfall alerts until February 27 across northeastern states

Diabetes to infections: NPPA slashes retail prices of 41 essential drugs

Vineet Nayyar's legacy of innovation will shape industry for years

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Man who put up billboard arrested from Udaipur

Avoid false dowry claims, keep a list of gifts exchanged: Allahabad HC

Fire breaks out in BJP central Delhi office, no casualties reported

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian monsoonmonsoon rainfallMonsoon forecastIMDRainfallKerala rainsKerala

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story