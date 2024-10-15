Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday morning, causing waterlogging followed by traffic jams across the city. The Koyambedu area of the city was affected by severe waterlogging following continuous downpours. Videos on social media showed commuters in raincoats wading through waterlogged streets. Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms across city, says IMD The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall in several locations across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts until 10 am on Tuesday. It also warned of light rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The weather department said that the rains could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads, impacting traffic flow in some regions. It warned about potential minor damage due to unsecured structures and hazardous road conditions.

In a statement, the IMD said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16.”

Chennai rainfall: Deputy CM surveys canals

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin surveyed the banks of Narayanapuram Lake and the canals along Ambedkar Road on Monday, following the earlier heavy rainfall. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned the survey was conducted on the lake’s banks between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam as directed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “As heavy rains are falling in various parts of Chennai, as per the directions of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin we conducted a survey on the banks of Narayanapuram Lake between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam.”

More From This Section

During the visit, the Deputy CM consulted with officials regarding the area’s preparedness for the ongoing heavy rain. They evaluated the stability of the lake banks and inquired about the excavation of channels leading to the rainwater lake.

The Deputy CM and his team also inspected the canal on Ambedkar Road, which channels excess water from Kilikattalai Lake to Narayanapuram Lake.

Govt mobilises resources amid heavy rainfall

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a review meeting with senior officials to provide necessary directives in response to the heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam also held discussions with relevant officials to ensure appropriate measures were taken.

During the meeting, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner said that 990 pumps and 57 tractors fitted with pump sets are ready for deployment. Moreover, 36 motorboats, along with 46 metric tonnes of bleaching powder, 25 metric tonnes of lime powder, and phenol, have been arranged for immediate use.

In anticipation of the rainfall, residents in Velachery parked their vehicles on the Velachery flyover to prevent damage. An advisory was issued to fishermen, warning them to stay out of the sea.

Chennai rain alert: Schools, colleges shut

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday due to forecasts of heavy rainfall. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to permit IT company employees in these affected areas to work from home from October 15 to October 18.

[With agency inputs]