Chennai rain alert: Schools, colleges to close in 4 districts for tomorrow

Amid the heavy rainfall in the state and more downpour forecasts for tomorrow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts on Tuesday.

Amid the warning, the state has issued an advisory to all IT professionals to do work from home in the affected region from October 15-18, 2024.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a red alert in many parts of Chennai. The weather department predicted 20 cm of rain in a single day during the monsoon.

CM issues notice

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu issued an order after chairing a meeting at the state secretariat Monday morning. The CM requested IT firms to advise their employees to do work from home (WFH) between October 15 and 18, 2024.

CM Stalin asked officials to deploy teams of NDRF and SDRF in vulnerable areas in advance rescuing people in the event of floods.

All the officers in charge of districts were directed to reach their designated districts and coordinate monsoon preparation with the respective district administrations planning flood relief operations.

IMD predicts rain

The weather department predicts that several regions are likely to witness heavy rainfall such as Dharamapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, and Erode. Due to the arrival of the northeast monsoon by October 15 or 16, the capital Chennai may witness heavy rain.

The weather department forecasted heavy rains in multiple districts in the state for October 14.

Several regions such as Harmapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts may witness heavy rain.

Among other details, IMD predicts that between October 12 and 16, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to have heavy isolated rain which would be extreme on October 14-15.

An orange alert has been issued on the dates in the region and people warned of potential flooding and waterlogging.

IMD also stated, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16."

Fishermen are also advised to avoid going to the sea till October 17 due to rough sea conditions and gusty winds.