Rajasthan weather update: Rain alert issued, mild cold predicted in morning

It's been over a week since the monsoon departed from Rajasthan, but there is no sign of the rain stopping in the region due to the western disturbance. Some districts might witness light to heavy rain in the coming hours. Udaipur's Dabok recorded the highest rainfall of 4.75 inches (119 mm).

Thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of the Udaipur Kota division on October 15, while day temperatures might surge in many districts in Rajasthan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cold in the early morning and evening The mild cold in the early morning and late evening has started. However, IMD reports predict that the temperature in the afternoon will be over 30 degrees. Post sunset, the weather will allow some degree of cold, thanks to the effect of the new system formed in the Arabian Sea.

The weather department predicts that the temperatures were recorded 38 degrees in Sriganganagar, 36 degrees in Bikaner, 35.9 degrees in Barmer, 35.8 degrees in Jaisalmer, 35.7 degrees in Churu, 35.5 degrees in Karauli, 35.5 degrees in Pilani, 34.5 degrees in Jodhpur, 34.5 degrees in Alwar, 34 degrees in Sikar, 33.5 degrees in Jaipur, 32.8 degrees in Ajmer, 31.9 degrees in Kota, 31.6 degrees in Chittorgarh and 30.2 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara.

IMD issues warning in these districts

The weather department also issued warnings in several places such as Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Salumber, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts today.

The weather is likely to be dry in most of the regions tomorrow, October 16. The northwestern and northern parts of Rajasthan will observe mainly dry in the coming three to four days.

Gates of Chambal dams opened for the first time in October

The Chambal tributary Gunjali swelled after heavy rains in the catchment of Rana Pratap Sagar Dam on Saturday night. The water flow was initiated by opening one gate of Rana Pratap Sagar Dam on Sunday. Due to heavy rain, two gates of Jawahar Sagar and four gates of Kota Barrage were also opened. The gates of Chambal dams were opened for the first time in October. People living in the downstream region were alerted by sounding sirens.