Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Chhath Puja 2024: CAIT estimates Rs 12,000 cr nationwide trade on festival

Chhath Puja 2024: CAIT estimates Rs 12,000 cr nationwide trade on festival

The surge in Chhath Puja demand for handmade goods and festive clothing boosts job opportunities and supports cottage industries, energising India's local economies

Chhath Puja 2024
Chhath Puja is anticipated to attract around 150 million participants. | Representational
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Starting with Nahay Khay on November 5 and culminating on November 8, Chhath Puja is set to unfold as a vibrant four-day festival, bringing together millions in India, particularly from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchali communities across various states.
 
Celebrated with deep cultural and spiritual fervour, Chhath Puja is anticipated to attract around 150 million participants, including women, men, and children, who will join in the age-old rituals honouring the setting and rising sun.
 
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has reported an expected surge in sales during this period, projecting a trade volume of approximately Rs 12,000 crore nationwide. With Chhath Puja marking a significant spike in festive spending, CAIT considers it one of the most culturally profound festivals in India.
 
Markets abuzz with festive shopping
 
In Delhi, home to a large Purvanchali population, markets are abuzz with shoppers gathering traditional Chhath Puja essentials. Popular marketplaces like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Model Town, Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Uttam Nagar, and Tilak Nagar are teeming with locals purchasing items intrinsic to the festivities.
 
Highlighting the festival’s expansive reach, CAIT National President BC Bhartia noted that Chhath Puja is celebrated across Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh, where Purvanchali communities have enriched local economies. 

More From This Section

LIVE: IAF plane catches fire, crashes in field in Agra, no casualties

UP amends incentive policy to attract foreign investors for equity

'I was framed': RG Kar case accused frantically shouts from jeep. WATCH

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Cyclone Dana caused Rs 600 cr worth damage in Odisha: Minister Pujari

 
The demand for Chhath Puja essentials — bamboo baskets, banana leaves, sugarcane, fruits, sweets, and vegetables (such as coconuts, apples, bananas, and leafy greens) — has surged, bringing brisk business to local traders. Traditional attire, including sarees, lehenga-chunnis, salwar-kurtas for women, and kurta-pajamas and dhotis for men, is also in high demand, giving a substantial boost to local artisans and small-scale industries.
 
Chhath reinforces 'Vocal for local': CAIT secy
 
CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, emphasised that “Chhath Puja is not just a religious festival but an integral part of Indian culture, reflecting social unity and dedication. It also boosts trade and directly benefits local producers, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision.”
 
This festival highlights the role of small-scale industries, with local artisans crafting the majority of Chhath Puja items. From handmade goods to festive clothing, the surge in demand creates new job opportunities and supports cottage industries, infusing vitality into India’s local economies.
 
Bhartia further observed that Chhath Puja has emerged as more than a cultural event; it has become a robust driver of trade and employment, revitalising Indian markets and fostering economic growth.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi govt declares public holiday on Nov 7 for Chhath Puja celebrations

Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Incentives in offing as industrial policy comes into effect in Chhattisgarh

Vendor delisted for mislabelling mushrooms at Hyperpure warehouse: Zomato

SAT Televenture to acquire Tikona Infinet for Rs 669 cr in cash, stock deal

Topics :Chhath Puja ghatsCAITtradeBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story