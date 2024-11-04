Chhath Puja 2024: CAIT estimates Rs 12,000 cr nationwide trade on festival

Starting with Nahay Khay on November 5 and culminating on November 8, Chhath Puja is set to unfold as a vibrant four-day festival, bringing together millions in India, particularly from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchali communities across various states.

Celebrated with deep cultural and spiritual fervour, Chhath Puja is anticipated to attract around 150 million participants, including women, men, and children, who will join in the age-old rituals honouring the setting and rising sun.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has reported an expected surge in sales during this period, projecting a trade volume of approximately Rs 12,000 crore nationwide. With Chhath Puja marking a significant spike in festive spending, CAIT considers it one of the most culturally profound festivals in India.

Markets abuzz with festive shopping

In Delhi, home to a large Purvanchali population, markets are abuzz with shoppers gathering traditional Chhath Puja essentials. Popular marketplaces like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Model Town, Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Rani Bagh, Uttam Nagar, and Tilak Nagar are teeming with locals purchasing items intrinsic to the festivities.

Highlighting the festival’s expansive reach, CAIT National President BC Bhartia noted that Chhath Puja is celebrated across Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh, where Purvanchali communities have enriched local economies.

The demand for Chhath Puja essentials — bamboo baskets, banana leaves, sugarcane, fruits, sweets, and vegetables (such as coconuts, apples, bananas, and leafy greens) — has surged, bringing brisk business to local traders. Traditional attire, including sarees, lehenga-chunnis, salwar-kurtas for women, and kurta-pajamas and dhotis for men, is also in high demand, giving a substantial boost to local artisans and small-scale industries.

Chhath reinforces 'Vocal for local': CAIT secy

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, emphasised that “Chhath Puja is not just a religious festival but an integral part of Indian culture, reflecting social unity and dedication. It also boosts trade and directly benefits local producers, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) vision.”

This festival highlights the role of small-scale industries, with local artisans crafting the majority of Chhath Puja items. From handmade goods to festive clothing, the surge in demand creates new job opportunities and supports cottage industries, infusing vitality into India’s local economies.

Bhartia further observed that Chhath Puja has emerged as more than a cultural event; it has become a robust driver of trade and employment, revitalising Indian markets and fostering economic growth.