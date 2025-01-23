Chhattisgarh attracts investment proposals of Rs 6,000 cr at investor meet

The Chhattisgarh government received investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore in sectors such as plastic, textile, information technology, and food processing at an investor connect meet here on Thursday.

The highest amount of investment proposal of Rs 2,367 crore came from Ambuja Cement, the state government said in a statement. At the meet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also held discussions with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Consul General of Russia Ivan Y Fetisov on investment possibilities in the state in sectors like health, education, IT and tourism.

"In the second leg of the investment meet in Mumbai, Chhattisgarh has attracted Rs 6,000 crore investment through various industrial proposals by leading companies focusing on plastic, textile, IT, food processing sectors," it said.

According to the chief minister, since the launch of the state's new industrial policy, Chhattisgarh has received proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore through these meets, organized in Raipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

He informed that the state has taken a series of measures to promote ease of doing business.

Citing an example, the chief minister said, the process for obtaining 'No Objection Certificates' (NOCs) has been streamlined, and clearances are now granted through a single-window system, offering significant relief to investors.

Special concessions are there for investments in sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food, and agro-processing.

"Investors from various sectors showed keen interest in setting up business in the state," the statement said.

The chief minister further said that there is a plan to establish a new industrial area spanning 118 acres near the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar.

"This new industrial hub will create significant opportunities for the development of small, micro, and medium enterprises on a large scale," he added.

The state has designated Bastar and Surguja as the highest-priority regions for industrial investment promotion.

To encourage growth in these areas, incentives in certain sectors, as well as discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 100 per cent on iron and coal royalties, have been introduced.

Additionally, there is a provision for reimbursement of cess up to 150 per cent.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Minister of the Industries Department Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh Amitabh Jain, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, Secretary of the Industries Department Rajat Kumar, Investment Commissioner of Chhattisgarh in New Delhi Ritu Sain and Managing Director of CSIDC Vishwesh Kumar.