Eviction drives to go on in Bihar to clear govt land encroachments: Samrat

Asserting that the eviction drives will continue to clear encroachments on government land, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said his only objective is to fully establish CM Nitish Kumar's 'susashan' in the state.
Addressing a rally in Gayaji, the BJP leader said people can report any encroachments to the government, and action will be taken immediately.
"You must have seen that roads are being cleared in the state. This 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) will continue across the state," he said.
"I have only one work, which is fully establish Nitish Kumar's 'sushashan' or good governance model in Bihar," he added.
Choudhary said the state government will take action against the mafia involved in encroaching on government land.
"If you feel that any mafia or criminal has encroached on government land, file a complaint, and we will demolish their property," he told the gathering.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app