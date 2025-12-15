Home / India News / Eviction drives to go on in Bihar to clear govt land encroachments: Samrat

Eviction drives to go on in Bihar to clear govt land encroachments: Samrat

Addressing the gathering he also said to file a complaint if anyone feels that any mafia or criminal has encroached on government land, and the property will be demolished

Samrat Choudhary
Choudhary said the state government will take action against the mafia involved in encroaching on government land | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Gayaji
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Asserting that the eviction drives will continue to clear encroachments on government land, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said his only objective is to fully establish CM Nitish Kumar's 'susashan' in the state.

Addressing a rally in Gayaji, the BJP leader said people can report any encroachments to the government, and action will be taken immediately.

"You must have seen that roads are being cleared in the state. This 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) will continue across the state," he said.

"I have only one work, which is fully establish Nitish Kumar's 'sushashan' or good governance model in Bihar," he added.

Choudhary said the state government will take action against the mafia involved in encroaching on government land.

"If you feel that any mafia or criminal has encroached on government land, file a complaint, and we will demolish their property," he told the gathering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BiharSamrat Choudharyanti-encroachment drive

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

