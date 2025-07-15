Children's Aadhaar may be deactivated if biometrics not updated by 7: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on July 9 warned that Aadhaar numbers of children who enrolled before the age of five may be deactivated if their biometric details are not updated after they turn seven.

“UIDAI has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of such children for completing the MBU (Mandatory Biometric Update) exercise,” the press release said.

At the time of enrolment, children under five provide demographic details such as name, date of birth, gender and address, but biometric data—including fingerprints and iris scans—are not captured, as they are “not mature at that age.” Therefore, existing regulations require children to update their fingerprints, iris and photograph between the ages of five and seven, UIDAI said.