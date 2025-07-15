Following an online backlash over “cultural appropriation” for featuring Kolhapuri sandals at its Milan show, a delegation of executives from Italian luxury label Prada on Tuesday reached Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to engage with local artisans, Mint reported.

The visiting team includes Andrea Boscaro, director of collection development for Prada and Miu Miu footwear; Paolo Tiveron, head of the men’s technical and production department; and Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager. All three are from Prada’s footwear division. External consultants Andrea Pollastrelli and Roberto Pollastrelli are also part of the delegation, the company told Mint.

According to Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), the team is visiting for two days. “The technical team will evaluate the process of making Kolhapuri chappals, share their experience, and outline expectations as per Prada’s requirements. They will also visit artisan clusters involved in traditional footwear making,” he said.

The visit follows a virtual meeting held last week between MACCIA and Prada to discuss concerns raised over the collection shown in Milan. During the meeting, Prada expressed interest in launching a limited-edition, made-in-India Kolhapuri-inspired line in collaboration with local craftsmen, according to MACCIA. ALSO READ: Prada explores collaboration with Indian footwear artisans after sandal row Kolhapuri chappal–Prada controversy The row began after Prada revealed leather sandals at Milan Fashion Week that closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals. Part of its Spring/Summer 2026 menswear line, the sandals were reportedly priced at around ₹1.2 lakh. The design drew criticism for ignoring the cultural and craft-based roots of the original footwear.