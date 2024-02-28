China's flag on DMK's ad for Isro spaceport sparks political firestorm

An advertisement featuring a rocket with the flag of China, intended to promote a new spaceport operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in Tamil Nadu, left the state government red-faced.

The advertisement, reportedly issued by State Fisheries Minister Anita Radhakrishnan, was intended to celebrate the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Isro spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam and highlight the efforts of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and his son, current Chief Minister MK Stalin, in bringing the project to fruition.

However, it inadvertently showcased a computer-generated rocket adorned with the Chinese national flag, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch an all-out attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Taking a dig at the DMK, Prime Minister Modi accused the party of putting its stamp on the BJP-led Centre's projects and trying to claim credit for them.

"DMK is such a party that doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes? Now they have crossed the limit; they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the Isro launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said at a rally in Tirunelveli.

"They are not ready to see the progress of India's space, and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it," he added.

BJP state president K Annamalai also condemned the ad, which appeared in local dailies, and accused the DMK of showing "disregard for our country's sovereignty."

"This advertisement... is a manifestation of DMK's commitment to China. DMK, a party flying high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of Isro's second launch pad. The amount of desperation only proves their attempt to bury their past misdeeds," Annamalai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He went on to describe the historical context, recalling an incident from 60 years ago when Tamil Nadu's initial proposal to host Isro's first launch pad was marred by incompetence.

"When the first launch pad of Isro was conceptualised, Tamil Nadu was the first choice of Isro... However, DMK's handling of the matter was disappointing. Then CM Thiru Annadurai's delegate to the meeting arrived in an inebriated state, showcasing a lack of seriousness towards our country's space programme," he said.

"DMK hasn't changed much and has only become worse!" he added.