In its petition, the Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of franchise, has claimed that it has been falsely implicated in the case as it had already communicated on social media that only limited passes are available for the event, reported PTI. RCSL also alleged that the stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45 pm, were actually opened only at 3 pm, causing a crowd surge.

Meanwhile, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser at the venue, has also filed a petition against the FIR. It claimed that the stampede occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police.

What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

A massive crowd had gathered outside the stadium on June 4 to celebrate RCB’s historic first-ever IPL title. However, the event turned tragic when a stampede broke out, killing 11 and injuring 33 others.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the stampede occurred near a small stadium gate overwhelmed by the crowd. "A large number of people gathered there and broke it, which led to the stampede," he said, adding that most victims were young.