CII elects TVS Supply Chain Solutions' Dinesh as the new President

The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on Thursday elected R. Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions as the President of the industry body for 2023-24.

IANS Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Dinesh, a fourth generation of the TVS group assumed office and took over from Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Dinesh, who has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (formerly TVS Logistics) in 1995.

Now a billion-dollar company, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has a presence across continents making it a truly global company and serving customers in over 50 countries.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd, takes over as President-Designate of CII. The company is one of India's foremost conglomerates with business spanning FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and information technology.

Rajiv Memani takes over as Vice President of CII for the year 2023-24. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation. He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

