Home / India News / Maha civic polls: 68 Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, 44 from BJP

Maha civic polls: 68 Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, 44 from BJP

Across the state, as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed, reflecting the party's growing strength in urban local bodies, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure is two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 1:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls, voting for which will be held on January 15.

Across the state, as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed, reflecting the party's growing strength in urban local bodies, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said on Friday. This includes 44 of the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.  The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure is two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. BJP leaders attributed the trend to the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and what they described as the successful electoral strategy of state unit president Ravindra Chavan. These have helped the BJP emerge as a dominant force not only in municipal councils but also in major municipal corporations, the leaders added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka sets record with 198 organ donations in 2025; ranks 3rd in India

PM Modi to inaugurate Buddha-linked Piprahwa relics exposition in Delhi

Assam polls will be people vs 'raja': Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Customs officers to wear body cameras at Red Channels at intl airports

Delhi AQI today: Air quality improves to 'poor'; Grap III curbs lifted

Topics :MaharashtraBJPNCPShiv SenaCivic polls

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story