Customs officers to wear body cameras at Red Channels at intl airports

Customs officers deployed at the Red Channel at all international airports will now be required to wear body-worn cameras (BWCs) to improve transparency, accountability and ease of doing business for international travellers, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The directive has been issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) through an internal instruction circulated to customs field formations last month.

What does the Red Channel mean?

The Red Channel is meant for passengers carrying dutiable, restricted or prohibited goods that must be declared under Indian customs laws. These checks often involve detailed scrutiny, making them prone to disputes.

Coverage extended beyond Red Channel Under the instruction, officers have been advised to use BWCs not only while stationed at the Red Channel, but also during any interaction with passengers within airport premises. This includes questioning, baggage checks and duty assessment. Officials said the measure is intended to ensure greater clarity and fairness during passenger-facing interactions, which are often sensitive in nature. Passengers to be informed of recording The guidelines clearly state that passengers must be informed about their interaction with customs officials being recorded. All video footage will be stored securely for a period of 90 days.

However, recordings may be retained for a longer duration if they are required for investigations, audits or judicial proceedings. Aligned with global best practices The CBIC said the initiative is in line with international best practices followed by customs and border control agencies in several countries. The use of body cameras is seen as a tool to build trust between authorities and the public. “This initiative aims to further strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in customs administration at international airports,” the instruction said. The use of BWCs is part of the government’s push towards technology-led governance, improved passenger facilitation and reduced disputes at points of entry.