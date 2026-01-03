Delhi AQI today: Air quality improves to 'poor'; Grap III curbs lifted

Delhi’s air quality showed an improvement on Saturday, but the city continued to struggle with winter pollution and smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to around 235 in the morning at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category and prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withdraw Stage-III GRAP restrictions across Delhi-NCR. However, Stage-I and II measures will remain in force as authorities monitor conditions.

AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 288 at 8 am, while Jahangirpuri reported the worst air at 316, reflecting persistent pollution in several parts of the capital.

Despite this modest improvement, numerous areas across the capital continued to record unhealthy readings as foggy conditions trapped pollutants near the ground. Two of the 39 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while around 25 remained in the ‘poor’ category.

Fog and smog disrupt travel services Thick dense fog and smog over Delhi and the surrounding region have significantly affected travel and visibility during the winter mornings. Airlines including Air India issued advisories on Friday warning passengers that low visibility could disrupt flight timings and urged travellers to check their flight status in advance. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected by the fog, with multiple flights delayed due to poor visibility. However, operations returned to normal as conditions improved. Dense fog has also affected road and rail travel, with near-zero visibility reported on key routes leading into and out of the capital, slowing commuter traffic and causing adjustments to schedules.

Authorities ease some restrictions, issue alerts The CAQM lifted the Grap curbs (Stage-III) after favourable wind conditions helped disperse some pollutants, but officials cautioned that air quality could deteriorate again due to persistent fog and cold conditions. City authorities and environmental experts continue to point to weather patterns, low wind speeds and temperature inversions as factors that keep pollution levels elevated during winter months. Traffic restrictions, dust control measures and construction curbs under GRAP Stages I and II remain in place. Roads will still be mechanically swept and watered, while diesel generators (DG sets) remain banned except for emergency use.