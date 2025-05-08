Home / India News / CJI sends inquiry report indicting Justice Varma to President, PM

CJI sends inquiry report indicting Justice Varma to President, PM

In its probe, the in-house committee indicted Justice Varma, following which the CJI reportedly asked him to resign

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house
The video made public by the Supreme Court shows burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's (R) residence. (Screengrab)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday sent the Supreme Court's internal inquiry report regarding allegations of unaccounted-for cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence to the President of India and the Prime Minister.
 
"Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to Hon’ble the President of India and Hon’ble the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the three-member committee report dated 03.05.2025 along with the letter/response dated 06.05.2025 received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma," a press release from the apex court read.
 
In its probe, the in-house committee indicted Justice Varma, following which the CJI reportedly asked him to resign.
 
“Report has indicted him. As per procedure, the CJI has called upon him. The first option given to him is to resign. If he resigns, it is good. If he does not, then the report will be sent to the President recommending impeachment,” a source told Bar and Bench.
 

The case

The controversy arose following a fire at Justice Varma’s Delhi home on March 14, during which firefighters reportedly discovered large amounts of cash. Justice Varma and his wife were in Madhya Pradesh at the time, while only his daughter and elderly mother were present at his residence.
 
Subsequently, a video surfaced showing bundles of cash burning in the fire, prompting corruption allegations.

Also Read

Rohingya refugees must be deported if deemed foreigners under law: SC

SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

Clear judge appointments quickly amid growing case backlog: SC to Centre

SC's reversal of $2.3 billion steel deal casts shadow on bankruptcy law

Adopt liberal approach while considering disability pension to army men: SC

 
Justice Varma, however, has denied the allegations and said that it is a conspiracy to frame him. Following the incident, the CJI ordered a formal inquiry by an in-house panel.
 
The committee, which was set up by CJI Khanna on March 22, comprised Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court. The panel commenced its investigation on March 25 and submitted its findings on May 4.
 
After the allegations surfaced, Justice Varma was transferred to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, where he recently took the oath of office. However, on the CJI’s instructions, he was not assigned any judicial duties. His return to the Allahabad High Court had earlier triggered a strike by the local Bar Association.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor Highlights: Pakistan targets Jammu airport; blackout in city, countermeasures on

Reliance will back any step to protect India's integrity: Mukesh Ambani

World Bank chief to visit UP to witness state's transformation: Govt

Indus Treaty a mistake, govt to draw water use plan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rs 10 trn to upgrade 30K km of 2-lane roads to 4-lane highways: Gadkari

Topics :Supreme CourtChief Justice of IndiaPresident of IndiaIndia Prime MinisterBS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story