CJI sends inquiry report indicting Justice Varma to President, PM

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday sent the Supreme Court's internal inquiry report regarding allegations of unaccounted-for cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence to the President of India and the Prime Minister.

"Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to Hon’ble the President of India and Hon’ble the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the three-member committee report dated 03.05.2025 along with the letter/response dated 06.05.2025 received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma," a press release from the apex court read.

In its probe, the in-house committee indicted Justice Varma, following which the CJI reportedly asked him to resign.

“Report has indicted him. As per procedure, the CJI has called upon him. The first option given to him is to resign. If he resigns, it is good. If he does not, then the report will be sent to the President recommending impeachment,” a source told Bar and Bench.

The case

The controversy arose following a fire at Justice Varma’s Delhi home on March 14, during which firefighters reportedly discovered large amounts of cash. Justice Varma and his wife were in Madhya Pradesh at the time, while only his daughter and elderly mother were present at his residence.

Subsequently, a video surfaced showing bundles of cash burning in the fire, prompting corruption allegations.

Justice Varma, however, has denied the allegations and said that it is a conspiracy to frame him. Following the incident, the CJI ordered a formal inquiry by an in-house panel.

The committee, which was set up by CJI Khanna on March 22, comprised Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court. The panel commenced its investigation on March 25 and submitted its findings on May 4.

After the allegations surfaced, Justice Varma was transferred to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, where he recently took the oath of office. However, on the CJI’s instructions, he was not assigned any judicial duties. His return to the Allahabad High Court had earlier triggered a strike by the local Bar Association.