Reliance will back any step to protect India's integrity: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said his conglomerate is ready to support any measure to protect the nation's unity and integrity.

The statement came hours after his Reliance Industries withdrew its trademark application for the term 'Operation Sindoor' - the code name for India's military strikes in Pakistan - stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

"The Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation's unity and integrity. We like our fellow Indians believe India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty," Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said.

India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism, the industrialist said.

Under the bold and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border, he said.

Ambani said Prime Minister Modi's leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation.

"The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action," he said, adding "Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail".

Reliance, in a statement earlier in the day, stated that it has no intention of "trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery".

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it said.

Earlier, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on Wednesday, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.

All four applicants filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on May 7 for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.